WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended May 14th.

FICTION

1. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

3. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

4. "The Trials of Apollo: The Dark Prophecy" by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

5. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "Dragons Love Tacos 2:The Sequel" by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

9. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

10. "A Dog's Way Home" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

NONFICTION

1. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

5. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Democracy" by Condoleezza Rice (Twelve)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "Teammate" by David Ross (Hachette)

9. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

10. "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Making It Right" by Catherine Bybee (Montlake Romance)

2. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Penguin)

5. "The Thirst" by Jo Nesbo (Knopf)

6. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "Assassin's Fate" by Robin Hobb (Del Rey)

8. "The Girl Who Knew Too Much" by Amanda Quick (Penguin)

9. "Until Sage" by Aurora Rose Reynolds (Aurora Rose Reynolds)

10. "The Best Is Yet To Come" by Bella Andre (Oak Press)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "Mom & Me & Mom" by Maya Angelou (Random House)

3. "Upstairs at the White House" by J.B. West (Open Road Media)

4. "Here's the Story" by Maureen McCormick (HarperCollins)

5. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

6. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf Doubleday)

7. "Bright Line Eating" by Susan Pierce Thompson Ph.D. (Hay House)

8. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

9. "Jackie's Girl" by Kathy McKeon (Gallery)

10. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)