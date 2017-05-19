Big Sean, Major Lazer headline New York's Hot 100 fest

NEW YORK — Big Sean, Major Lazer and Zedd are set to headline Billboard's Hot 100 Music Festival on New York's Jones Beach this summer.

The two-day concert gets underway Aug. 19 and will feature more than 30 stars. Other acts include former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, DJ Khalen, Gucci Mane and Capital Cities. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.