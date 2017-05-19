Entertainment

Big Sean, Major Lazer headline New York's Hot 100 fest

FILE - In this May 7, 2017, file photo, Big Sean performs "Jump Out the Window" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. It was announced on May 19, 2017, that Big Sean will headline Billboard‚Äôs Hot 100 Music Festival on New York‚Äôs Jones Beach. The two-day concert begins Aug. 19. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Big Sean, Major Lazer and Zedd are set to headline Billboard's Hot 100 Music Festival on New York's Jones Beach this summer.

The two-day concert gets underway Aug. 19 and will feature more than 30 stars. Other acts include former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, DJ Khalen, Gucci Mane and Capital Cities. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale Monday.

This is the third year for the festival.

