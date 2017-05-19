'Real Housewives' stars celebrate restaurant's grand opening
EAST HANOVER, N.J. — "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars have received the red carpet treatment at the grand opening of a co-star's Italian restaurant.
NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2rAnXQM ) reports owner Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice (joo-DEE'-chay), celebrated the opening of Gorga's Homemade Pasta and Pizza on Thursday.
Gorga says the restaurant is a tribute to his mother, who died in March.
Other cast members who attended the opening include Danielle Staub, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. Flicker and Catania recently opened a gym near the restaurant.
Gorga owns a construction and real estate development business. His wife, Melissa Gorga, runs a Montclair clothing boutique.
Bravo hasn't announced when the show's eighth season will return.
