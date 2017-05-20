Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster; Reps. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pre-empted by English Premier League soccer coverage
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Rubio; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
"Fox News Sunday" — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.
