'Alien: Covenant' edges 'Guardians' at weekend box office

LOS ANGELES — "Alien: Covenant" is just barely edging out "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" in the weekend box-office space battle.

Studio estimates Sunday show Ridley Scott's latest "Alien" exploit opened with $36 million in ticket sales. "Guardians" collected just over $35 million in its third week of release.

The teen romance "Everything, Everything" debuted in third place with $12 million.