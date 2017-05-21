Clint Eastwood tells Cannes he might act again some day

CANNES, France — Clint Eastwood regaled the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday with stories from his long career and left open a possible return to acting.

Eastwood was honoured with several screenings of his films, including one marking the 25th anniversary of "Unforgiven." In a staged conversation on Sunday, the 86-year-old director said he might revisit acting "someday."

The last time Eastwood appeared on screen was 2012's "Trouble With the Curve." Before that, he starred in his own 2008 film, "Gran Torino."

Sofia Coppola's remake of Don Siegel's Clintwood-starring 1971 film "The Beguiled," is to premiere this week in Cannes. Eastwood sounded unfamiliar with Coppola's movie.