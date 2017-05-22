Box office Top 20: 'Alien: Covenant' dethrones 'Guardians 2'
LOS ANGELES — Ridley Scott's space horror film "Alien: Covenant" scared reigning box office champ "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" out of the No. 1 spot over the weekend — but just barely.
"Alien: Covenant," a sequel to 2012's "Prometheus," opened with $36.2 million, pushing "Guardians 2" to second place with $34.7 million in its third weekend in
The teenage romance "Everything, Everything," meanwhile, bowed in third place with $11.7 million. Holdovers "Snatched" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" rounded out the top five with $7.8 million and $7.2 million, respectively.
1. "Alien: Covenant," 20th Century Fox, $36,160,621, 3,761 locations, $9,615 average, $36,160,621, one week.
2. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Disney, $34,653,754, 4,347 locations, $7,972 average, $301,391,228, three weeks.
3. "Everything, Everything," Warner Bros., $11,727,390, 2,801 locations, $4,187 average, $11,727,390, one week.
4. "Snatched," 20th Century Fox, $7,832,517, 3,511 locations, $2,231 average, $33,015,117, two weeks.
5. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," Warner Bros., $7,152,269, 3,702 locations, $1,932 average, $27,503,490, two weeks.
6. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul," 20th Century Fox, $7,126,084, 3,157 locations, $2,257 average, $7,126,084, one week.
7. "The Fate of the Furious," Universal, $3,234,040, 2,287 locations, $1,414 average, $219,944,340, six weeks.
8. "The Boss Baby," 20th Century Fox, $2,848,253, 2,071 locations, $1,375 average, $166,200,803, eight weeks.
9. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $2,545,579, 1,792 locations, $1,421 average, $497,924,628, 10 weeks.
10. "How to Be a Latin Lover," Lionsgate, $2,051,180, 948 locations, $2,164 average, $29,309,990, four weeks.
11. "Lowriders," OTL Releasing, $1,183,600, 365 locations, $3,243 average, $4,211,985, two weeks.
12. "Gifted," Fox Searchlight, $766,765, 824 locations, $931 average, $22,900,823, seven weeks.
13. "Going in Style," Warner Bros., $600,081, 690 locations, $870 average, $43,372,898, seven weeks.
14. "Baahubali: The Conclusion," Great India Films, $599,085, 236 locations, $2,538 average, $19,997,556, four weeks.
15. "Smurfs: The Lost Village," Sony, $572,562, 652 locations, $878 average, $43,064,566, seven weeks.
16. "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall," Sony Pictures Classics, $565,664, 373 locations, $1,517 average, $2,273,140, six weeks.
17. "The Circle," STX Entertainment, $451,218, 647 locations, $697 average, $20,030,002, four weeks.
18. "Born In China," Disney, $371,765, 575 locations, $647 average, $13,137,812, five weeks.
19. "The Lovers," A24, $274,050, 105 locations, $2,610 average, $528,495, three weeks.
20. "Get Out," Universal, $245,135, 262 locations, $936 average, $174,939,840, 13 weeks.
