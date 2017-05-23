Canadian stars with teen fans voice solidarity with Manchester after attack

Canadian stars with teenage followings are voicing their sympathy and solidarity for those affected by the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in England.

Teen idol Shawn Mendes, pop singer Alessia Cara and YouTube star Lilly Singh all took to Twitter in the wake of the attack that killed 22 people in Manchester.

Mendes, who is scheduled to play in Paris on Wednesday, issued a series of messages, describing himself as "completely heartbroken."

He said: "I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected."

The Toronto-area teen also said that "this isn't what music is about."

Cara helped circulate an online list of those still missing after Monday's show, adding "my heart is with u, Manchester."

Singh, who was set to perform in Malaysia on Tuesday, expressed shock at the violence and urged her fans to stay strong.

"My heart and prayers go out to Ariana and everyone at her show in Manchester. I can't even imagine the feeling. No words," she tweeted.