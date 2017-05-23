Correction: Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 21-27

May 21: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 76. Guitarist Hilton Valentine of The Animals is 74. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 70. Actress Carol Potter ("Beverly Hills, 90210," ''Sunset Beach") is 69. Singer Leo Sayer is 69. Comedian-turned-U.S. Senator Al Franken is 66. Actor Mr. T is 65. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 62. Actor Judge Reinhold is 60. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes ("The Notebook") is 58. Actor Brent Briscoe ("Mulholland Drive," ''A Simple Plan") is 56. Actress Lisa Edelstein ("House") of 51. Actress Fairuza Balk ("The Waterboy") is 43. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollet of Airborne Toxic Event is 43. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 43. Actor Sunkrish Bala ("Castle") is 33. Actor David Ajala ("Black Box") is 31. Actress Ashlie Brillault ("Lizzie McGuire") is 30. Country singer Cody Johnson is 30. Actor Scott Leavenworth ("7th Heaven") is 27. Actress Sarah Ramos ("Parenthood," ''American Dreams") is 26.

May 22: Actor Charles Aznavour is 93. Actor Michael Constantine ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding," ''Room 222") is 90. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 79. Actor Frank Converse is 79. Actress Barbara Parkins ("Peyton Place," ''Valley of the Dolls") is 75. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 67. Singer Morrissey is 58. Actress Ann Cusack ("Jeff Foxworthy Show," ''A League of Their Own") is 56. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 56. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 55. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence ("Chuck") is 53. Singer Johnny Gill is 51. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 50. Actress Brooke Smith ("Grey's Anatomy," ''The Silence of the Lambs") is 50. Actor Michael Kelly ("House of Cards") is 48. Model Naomi Campbell is 47. Actress Anna Belknap ("CSI: NY") is 45. Singer Donell Jones is 44. Actor Sean Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy," ''Gilmore Girls") is 43. Actress A.J. Langer ("Private Practice") is 43. Actress Ginnifer Goodwin ("Once Upon a Time") is 39. Singer Vivian Green is 38. Actress Maggie Q ("Insurgent," ''Divergent") is 38. Actress Camren Bicondova ("Gotham") is 18.

May 23: Actress Joan Collins is 84. Actor Charles Kimbrough ("Murphy Brown") is 81. Actress Lauren Chapin ("Father Knows Best") is 72. Country singer Judy Rodman is 66. Comedian Drew Carey is 59. Actress Lea DeLaria ("Orange Is the New Black") is 59. Country singer Shelly West is 59. Actor Linden Ashby ("Melrose Place") is 57. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 56. Actress Melissa McBride ("The Walking Dead") is 52. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 50. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 47. Singer Lorenzo is 45. Country singer Brian McComas is 45. Singer Maxwell is 44. Singer Jewel is 43. Comedian Tim Robinson ("Saturday Night Live") is 36. Actor Adam Wylie ("Picket Fences") is 33. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 26.

May 24: Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 79. Musician Bob Dylan is 76. Actor Gary Burghoff ("M.A.S.H.") is 74. Singer Patti LaBelle is 73. Actress Priscilla Presley is 72. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 70. Actor Jim Broadbent ("Moulin Rouge," ''Iris") is 68. Actor Alfred Molina is 64. Singer Rosanne Cash is 62. Actress Kristin Scott Thomas is 57. Bassist Jimmy Ashhurst of Buckcherry is 54. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble (Luscious Jackson) is 54. Actor John C. Reilly ("Chicago," ''Gangs of New York") is 52. Actor Dana Ashbrook ("Twin Peaks") is 50. Actor Eric Close ("Nashville," ''Without a Trace") is 50. Guitarist Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 48. Actor Billy L. Sullivan ("Something So Right") is 37. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 36. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 35. Dancer Mark Ballas ("Dancing With the Stars") is 31. Country singer Billy Gilman is 29. Rapper G-Eazy is 28.

May 25: Country singer Tom T. Hall is 81. Actor Ian McKellen ("Lord of the Rings") is 78. Country singer Jessi Colter is 74. Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 74. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 73. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 69. Actress Patti D'Arbanville ("New York Undercover") is 66. Actress Connie Sellecca is 62. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 59. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 54. Actress Anne Heche is 48. Actresses Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush ("Little House on the Prairie") are 47. Actor Jamie Kennedy ("Scream") is 47. Actress Octavia Spencer ("The Help") is 47. Actor Justin Henry ("Kramer Vs. Kramer") is 46. Singer Lauryn Hill is 42. Actor Cillian Murphy ("The Dark Knight," ''Batman Begins") is 41. Actor Ethan Suplee ("My Name Is Earl") is 41. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 26.

May 26: Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 72. Singer Stevie Nicks is 69. Actor Philip Michael Thomas ("Miami Vice") is 68. Actress Pam Grier is 68. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 68. Actress Margaret Colin is 59. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 58. Actor Doug Hutchison ("The Green Mile") is 57. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 55. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 53. Actress Helena Bonham Carter is 51. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 49. Actor Joseph Fiennes ("Shakespeare in Love") is 47. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 46. "South Park" co-creator Matt Stone is 46. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 39. Actress Elisabeth Harnois ("CSI") is 38. Actor Hrach Titizian ("Homeland") is 38.

May 27: Musician Ramsey Lewis is 82. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 81. Country singer Don Williams is 78. Actor Bruce Weitz is 74. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 72. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 67. Actor Richard Schiff ("The West Wing") is 62. Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 60. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 59. Actress Peri Gilpin ("Frasier") is 56. Actress Cathy Silvers ("Happy Days") is 56. Comedian Adam Carolla is 53. Actor Todd Bridges ("Diff'rent Strokes") is 52. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 51. Actor Paul Bettany ("The Da Vinci Code," ''A Beautiful Mind") is 46. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 46. Actor Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock") is 44. Rapper Andre 3000 of Outkast is 42. Rapper Jadakiss is 42. Actor Ben Feldman ("Mad Men") is 37. Actor Darin Brooks ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 33. Actor Chris Colfer ("Glee") is 27. Actor Ethan Dampf ("American Dreams") is 23.

