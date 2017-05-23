Music director of Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra leaving for Oklahoma

WINNIPEG — The upcoming season will be the last for Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra music director Alexander Mickelthwate.

The orchestra has announced Mickelthwate will step down at the end of the 2018/2019 season to take on the job as music director at the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Mickelthwate has been with the WSO since 2006, tying him with Bramwell Tovey as the longest-serving music director in the orchestra’s history.

During his 12 seasons, Mickelthwate lead the development of the New Music Festival and aided in the Sistema Winnipeg Program, an organization that gives free music training to children as a means of social change.

He said in a news release he is grateful for his years with the orchestra and Winnipeg.

WSO president Terry Sargeant said the next season will include a celebration of Mickelthwate's years with the WSO.