NewsAlert: Manchester Police raise death toll in Ariana Grande concert blast to 22

MANCHESTER, England — Police in Manchester in northern England have raised the death toll in the Ariana Grande concert blast to 22.

About 50 people were wounded in the explosion near the end of the American pop star's concert Monday night.

Manchester police say they believe one man carried out attack but are not sure if he acted alone.

Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says police are treating the blast as an act of terrorism "until we know otherwise."

The local ambulance service says 59 people were taken to hospitals.