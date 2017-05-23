Reaction to explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Reaction to the fatal explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England:

"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." — Ariana Grande, via Twitter.

"My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love." — pop star Taylor Swift, via Twitter

"As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy." — former Manchester United star David Beckham on Facebook.

"Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show" — pop star Katy Perry, via Twitter

"Sending love to those affected in Manchester." — singer Ellie Goulding, via Twitter

"Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives..praying for everyone and all #arianators." — pop star Demi Lovato, via Twitter

Liam Gallagher of Manchester band Oasis tweeted that he is "in total shock and absolutely devastated."

"I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel." — pop star Bruno Mars, via Twitter

"I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight." — pop star Harry Styles, former member of One Direction, via Twitter

"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this" — star rapper-singer Nicki Minaj, via Twitter

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester." — pop star Selena Gomez, via Twitter

"every musician feels sick & responsible tonight_shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari" — singer Lorde, via Twitter

Peter Hook of Manchester bands New Order and Joy Division tweeted that his daughter "made it home safe" from the Ariana Grande concert and added: "My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong."

"So desperately sad about Manchester." — pop star Boy George, via Twitter