Some musicians cancel concerts after Manchester blast
NEW YORK — The suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has shaken the music world, with some artists
Blondie
Take That, formed in Manchester, also
As for Grande, a person close to the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said the pop star's tour was not
But a number of music acts with upcoming summer gigs in Europe said Tuesday they won't change their plans.
Celine Dion will
A representative for Guns N' Roses, currently on tour with upcoming stops in Dublin, Lisbon, Madrid, Zurich, Munich, London and Paris, said the rock band wasn't making any changes.
The manager for Phil Collins, scheduled to play Liverpool's Echo Arena on June 2 and then five dates at London's Royal Albert Hall starting June 4, said those shows would go on. Heavy metal band Iron Maiden also will perform as planned in Cardiff on Wednesday and committed to May 27-28 dates in London.
If the shows do go on, there are likely to be more security precautions. The 02 arena in London in a statement said it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the tragedy and added that security had been stepped up for all events. "Please head down early and pack light as we only accept small bags into the area," it said.
AP Music Writer Mesfin Fekadu contributed to this report.
Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits