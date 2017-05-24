Canadian band Broken Social Scene plays Manchester show one day after attack

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Canadian indie rock band Broken Social Scene has played the first show of their European tour in Manchester.

The performance comes a day after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the British city killed 22 people and wounded dozens more.

The Toronto band headlined at Albert Hall on Tuesday night, which is a little more than two kilometres south of where the terrorist attack took place at the Manchester Arena.

Before the show began, the venue posted an update on its website saying it would continue its programming for the week, and management was in regular communication with police to enhance security.

Broken Social Scene shared a message on social media ahead of the show saying: "Tonight, we play for the hearts of Manchester."

English musician Johnny Marr joined them onstage at one point to sing "Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl."

"What’s most important is tonight we’re here together, all of us," lead vocalist Kevin Drew told the crowd. "There’s no other place we’d rather be than here with you."

Monday's explosion at the Grande concert sparked a stampede of young concertgoers, some still wearing the American singer's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons. Authorities said an eight-year-old girl was among the dead.

Grande, who was not injured in the blast, tweeted after the attack, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Drake was one of several Canadian stars with teenage followings who voiced sympathy and solidarity Tuesday for those affected by the bombing.

Teen idol Shawn Mendes and pop singers Justin Bieber and Alessia Cara all took to Twitter with messages of support.