Elvis Week to feature concerts, auction, candlelight vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Musical performances, a memorabilia auction and a candlelight vigil are among events planned this Elvis Week, the annual celebration
Every year around the anniversary of the crooner's death, Presley's fans flock to Graceland, the Memphis tourist attraction focused on his music, movies and life. This year, Elvis Week takes place Aug. 11-19, marking the 40th anniversary of his passing. Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42.
The commemoration will include a concert at the FedExForum arena in Memphis, performances by Presley tribute artists, and an auction of artifacts associated with the rock 'n' roll icon. Fans also are expected to visit Elvis' gravesite during an annual candlelight vigil at his former home.
