Elvis Week to feature concerts, auction, candlelight vigil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Musical performances, a memorabilia auction and a candlelight vigil are among events planned this Elvis Week, the annual celebration honouring Elvis Presley.

Every year around the anniversary of the crooner's death, Presley's fans flock to Graceland, the Memphis tourist attraction focused on his music, movies and life. This year, Elvis Week takes place Aug. 11-19, marking the 40th anniversary of his passing. Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42.