Florida Georgia Line, Chainsmokers to perform at CMT Awards

NASHVILLE — The duos of Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers will pair up for a cross-genre performance at the CMT Awards, which will also include performances by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Lady Antebellum with Earth, Wind & Fire.

CMT announced the special collaborations on Wednesday, ahead of its awards show on June 7, to air at 8 p.m. Eastern. Country duo Florida Georgia Line sing with the Chainsmokers on their new album on a song called "Last Day Alive," while Urban and Underwood have a duet called "The Fighter."