'Into the Water' by Paula Hawkins tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending May 21 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins
2. (-) 16th Seduction _ James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
3. (3) Against All Odds _ Danielle Steel
4. (4) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
5. (2) The Fix _ David Baldacci
6. (-) Men Without Women _ Haruki Murakami
7. (7) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout
8. (5) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis
9. (9) The Last Neanderthal _ Claire Cameron
10. (6) House of Names _ Colm Toibin
NON-FICTION
1. (2) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson
2. (1) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
3. (3) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
4. (5) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
5. (6) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann
6. (4) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
7. (-) The Promise of Canada: 150 Years — People and Ideas That Have Shaped Our Country
8. (9) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel
9. (7) The Secrets of My Life _ Caitlyn Jenner
10. (10) Solitude: A Singular Life in a Crowded World _ Michael Harris
