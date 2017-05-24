'Into the Water' by Paula Hawkins tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending May 21 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins

2. (-) 16th Seduction _ James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

3. (3) Against All Odds _ Danielle Steel

4. (4) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

5. (2) The Fix _ David Baldacci

6. (-) Men Without Women _ Haruki Murakami

7. (7) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout

8. (5) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis

9. (9) The Last Neanderthal _ Claire Cameron

10. (6) House of Names _ Colm Toibin

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. (1) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

3. (3) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes

4. (5) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

5. (6) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann

6. (4) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

7. (-) The Promise of Canada: 150 Years — People and Ideas That Have Shaped Our Country

8. (9) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel

9. (7) The Secrets of My Life _ Caitlyn Jenner