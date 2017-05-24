Nobel laureate Toni Morrison honoured by Authors Guild
NEW YORK — The Authors Guild has
Both Morrison and Patterson received Distinguished Service Awards Wednesday night in New York City.
Morrison praised the power of literature and the "community" of writers. Patterson told some jokes, and even sang.
Morrison won the Nobel literature prize in 1993. She was cited for such novels as "Beloved" and "Song of Solomon," and for her contributions as an editor and educator.
Patterson was
The Guild, which represents thousands of published writers, also gave a service award to the heads of the self-publishing platform IngramSpark.
