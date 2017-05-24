Playboy model who shot nude of unwitting woman in court
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the court case involving a Playboy model who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman's body (all times local):
10:15 a.m.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman's body has appeared for the first time in court to resolve a criminal charge.
Lawyers for Dani Mathers met with a prosecutor in a judge's chambers Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The 2015 Playmate of the Year faces a
Cole says prosecutors want Mathers to plead guilty and perform community service on a highway crew.
Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney, says no plea deal has been offered.
12:09 a.m.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge.
A lawyer for Dani Mathers said she's planning to show up at a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The 2015 Playmate of the Year faces a
Cole says prosecutors Mathers to plead guilty and perform community service on a highway crew.
Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney, says no plea deal has been offered.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus
-
Taylor Samson's blood found on evidence from Sandeson farm, jury hears in first-degree murder trial
-
Halifax driver hits reverse instead of drive as car ends up perched against retaining wall
-