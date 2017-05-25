Alessia Cara teams with DNCE leader Joe Jonas for MMVAs hosting duties

TORONTO — Canadian vocal powerhouse Alessia Cara is pairing with Joe Jonas to host this year's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards.

The Brampton, Ont.-raised singer behind hits including "Scars to Your Beautiful" and "Here" is making her debut as an awards show host.

Jonas returns to the MMVAs after sharing hosting duties with the other members of the Jonas Brothers back in 2009.

The televised street party in Toronto is set to feature performances by Jonas and his band DNCE, Lorde, Imagine Dragons and solo artist Julia Michaels, one of the songwriters behind Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Selena Gomez's new single "Bad Liar."

The MMVAs air on Much, CTV and stream through the iHeartRadio app on June 18.