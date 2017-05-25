Blake Lively to lead film from 'Big Little Lies' author

LOS ANGELES — Blake Lively is set to star in an adaptation of the bestseller "The Husband's Secret," from "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty. CBS Films said Thursday that Lively will play Cecilia Fitzpatrick in the film and also executive produce.

The character is a model wife and mother who discovers an unopened letter from her husband that says to open only in the case of his death. The curiosity and eventual revelation sends her life into a spiral.