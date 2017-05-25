WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended May 21st.

FICTION

1. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

2. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

3. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

4. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. "The Trials of Apollo: The Dark Prophecy" by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

6. "Same Beach, Next Year" by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

7. "Testimony" by Scott Turow (Grand Central)

8. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. "Gwendy's Button Box" by Richard Chizmar and Stephan King" (Cemetery Dance)

10. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

NONFICTION

1. "Fat for Fuel" by Joseph Mercola (Hay House)

2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "The Vanishing American Adult" by Ben Sasse (St. Martin's)

6. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

7. "Papi: My Story" by David Ortiz (Houghton Mifflin)

8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

9. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

10. "The Wimpy Kid Movie Diary" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Surrender" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

2. "Gwendy's Button Box by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar (Cemetery Dance Publications)

3. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Random House Publishing)

4. "Same BEach, Next Year" by Dorothea Benton Frank (Harper Collins)

5. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

6. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Testimony" by Scott Turlow (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Penguin)

9. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline Book Publishing)

10. "Full Wolf Moon" by Lincoln Child (Knopf Doubleday Publishing)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Universe Has Your Back by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)

2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. "Fat for Fuel" by Joseph Mercola (Hay House)

4. "Dangerous Personalities by Joe Navarro (Rodale)

5. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Archtype))

6. "The Better Angels of Our Nature by Steven Pinker (Penguin Publishing)

7. "Hidden Children" by Jane MArks (Random House)

8. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

9. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

10. "The Vanishing American Adult" by Ben Sasse (St. Martin's Press)