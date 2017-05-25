Winnipeg author Katherena Vermette wins $40,000 Amazon.ca First Novel Award

TORONTO — Winnipeg writer Katherena Vermette has added to her growing list of accolades with top honours from the Amazon.ca First Novel Award.









The award-winning Metis author received the $40,000 grand prize for "The Break" (House of Anansi) at a ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto on Thursday night.

The acclaimed debut novel centres around the lives of residents in Winnipeg's North End.

"The Break" previously won the 2017 Carol Shields Winnipeg Book Award, the Margaret Laurence Award for Fiction and the McNally Robinson Book of the Year Award, and was also shortlisted for the Governor General's Literary Award for Fiction and the Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize.

Now in its 41st year, the award has a lengthy history in honouring and beginning the careers of notable Canadian novelists, with past winners including Michael Ondaatje, W.P. Kinsella, Nino Ricci, Joseph Boyden, David Bezmozgis, Andre Alexis and Madeleine Thien.

The prize is co-presented by Amazon and the Walrus Foundation.

The four other finalists each received $6,000.

They were:

— "Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains" by Yasuko Thanh (Hamish Hamilton)

— "White Elephant" by Catherine Cooper (Freehand Books)

— "Accordeon" by Kaie Kellough (ARP Books)

— "So Much Love" by Rebecca Rosenblum (McClelland & Stewart)