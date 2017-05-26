Carly Rae Jepsen goes viral with new song 'Cut to the Feeling'

TORONTO — Carly Rae Jepsen is giving listeners all the right emotions, yet again.

The Canadian pop singer, who rose to international fame with the megahit "Call Me Maybe," released the song "Cut to the Feeling" as a single on Friday to a rousing response.

Her name quickly became a trending topic on Twitter in both the United States and Canada and some high-profile media outlets and tastemakers were touting the song as a possible "song of the summer" candidate.

Jepsen's last album "Emotion," released about two years ago, was a hit with critics and fans but lacked a smash single.

"Cut to the Feeling" might sound familiar to viewers who caught the animated film "Ballerina" in Canadian theatres earlier this year.

Jepsen contributed her voice to one of the characters and sang two songs for the film. But neither track was on the soundtrack.