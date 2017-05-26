Painting of Tamir Rice shooting withdrawn from art festival
PITTSBURGH — A painting depicting the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice has been withdrawn from a Pittsburgh arts festival after an outcry that the white artist was exploiting black pain.
The Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rYaza8) artist Tom Megalis' painting "Within 2 Seconds, the Shooting of Tamir Rice" was among 54 works accepted into this year's Three Rivers Arts Festival.
Before he delivered the work to the festival, which runs June 2-11, Megalis posted an image of it on Facebook. That's when the intense reactions started pouring in.
Megalis, who lives in Cleveland, says he was shocked by the response. He says his intention was to document his outrage about the police killing of the 12-year-old black Ohio boy.
The arts festival's
