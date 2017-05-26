'Property Wars' star facing trial for wire fraud in Phoenix
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — A former star on the "Property Wars" reality TV show has been accused of wire fraud and other charges involving furniture stores he owns and operates in the Phoenix metro area.
Federal authorities say Scott Menaged was arrested Wednesday in a case being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
They say Menaged has been indicted on 24 charges including aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to defraud.
Prosecutors say Menaged and three other defendants allegedly fabricated receipts of purchases at Furniture King stores and allegedly used the information of recently deceased people for bank credit applications.
Menaged has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
He has a detention hearing on June 2. His trial is scheduled July 5 in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
Most Popular
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
New photos of evidence: Blood spatter expert testifies in William Sandeson trial
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth