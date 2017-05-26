The Latest: Police: Comicon suspect threatened performer
PHOENIX — The Latest on an arrest at Phoenix Comicon (all times local):
8:35 a.m.
Police say a man who was armed with guns and ammunition when arrested at the Phoenix Comicon allegedly made threats to harm a performer at the event and posted online threats against police officers.
Police didn't identify the performer who allegedly was threatened but say the man arrested Thursday was 31-year-old Matthew Sterling. His hometown wasn't released. Police previously gave his age as 30.
Police say Sterling was taken into custody after a brief struggle at the entertainment and conic convention.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says Sterling was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body
Fortune says officers at Comicon were alerted to a suspicious man making threats against police on social media and the postings included photos of officers working the event.
