John Travolta donates plane to Australia aviation group

LOS ANGELES — John Travolta has donated his personal vintage Boeing 707 airplane to a restoration group in Australia.

He said in a statement Friday that the plane will require maintenance before for the trip from his Florida home to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society in Albion Park, about 90 miles (145 kilometres ) from Sydney.

The craft, which the society hopes to keep in the air, was originally in the Qantas fleet, delivered in 1964 and later converted to private use.

The actor, a pilot, hopes to be on board when the plane makes it voyage to Australia. The timing of that is uncertain.