The Latest: Almodovar: Cannes deliberations went 'very fast'

CANNES, France — The Latest on the Cannes Film Festival (all times local):

5:51 p.m.

The Cannes Film Festival Jury has done its job. But its president isn't letting slip which film it has picked for the coveted Palme d'Or award.

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar told a French BFM television reporter who managed to squeeze a few words out of him that the award deliberations Sunday were "very fast."

Almodovar said: "We did our work."

But for the names of the winners: Stay tuned.

___

4:41 p.m.

The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up to award its prestigious Palme d'Or at a glitzy award ceremony.

No single movie has emerged as the clear favourite among the 19 in competition for the coveted prize being awarded Sunday evening.

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar presided over the competition jury. Almodovar has made clear that he doesn't want the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize, to go to a movie that isn't shown on big screens.

That could bode ill for Bong Joon-ho's "Okja" and Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories," the first Netflix releases ever selected to be in competition for the Palme d'Or.