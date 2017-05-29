Donald Trump’s reign renders House of Cards irrelevant

Spoiler Alert: Contains details of the new and previous seasons of House of Cards.

Frank Underwood is a killer.

We know this because the fictional president once shoved a reporter in front of a subway car. Finely and indulgently played by Kevin Spacey, Underwood is mercurial, cunning and the most dangerous man on television.

Yet current events have conspired to make the infamous fake president seem reductive and, improbably, smaller than life.

House of Cards returns for a fifth season, with Spacey and first lady Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) as the rulers of an alternate Camelot, a kind of sociopathic Bill and Hillary Clinton. At any other time this would be substantive, trippy entertainment. The darkness of the show played well during the seeming naïveté of an Obama administration.

And then came Donald Trump.

Spacey plays Underwood on TV like it was written by Shakespeare, a politician who plays three dimensional chess when the other guys are playing hopscotch after a dozen beers. The beauty of House of Cards was that it took you deep into the bowels of the West Wing, while our anti-hero president vanquished foes like a true Master of Whisperers. It sometimes took an entire season to pass a crucial piece of legislation using those dark arts. But the details were exquisite.

Now there is Trump. Suddenly it’s apparent that you don’t need experience, or smarts, or even a basic understanding of world affairs to be president. While Spacey’s playbook is right out of Machiavelli’s The Prince, Trump is absurdly cartoonish, his clumsy manoeuvres stolen from WrestleMania. That’s not surprising, since the president sits in the WWE Hall of Fame.

With Trump we have learned that sophistry does not win you points. Or an election. Why be like Frank Underwood, delicately tap dancing through congress when the blunt instrument of an executive order is far more to the point?

With the fictional President Underwood, the devil is in the details. And he’ll tell you so himself, as the new season returns to breaking the fifth wall. Underwood plays to the camera, gleefully relaying the mischief he’s up to. You only wish he had a handlebar moustache to twirl when he’s doing it.

Trump doesn’t care about the fine print, and so far, despite stumbling past his first 100 days, he’s still gamely hanging on, a wounded, angry creature. Underwood’s southern charm is benign by comparison.

Like HBO’s comedy Veep, about a narcissistic, over-the-top politician clinging to power played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, House of Cards has been usurped by reality. It’s hard to satirize a president who is satirizing himself.

Still, House of Cards has often veered into excess, sharing more DNA with Veep than All The President’s Men as it careened from drama to black parody.

That seemed evident last season when the president decided to put his wife on the ticket as the vice-president. That sort of nepotism would be laughable — and arguably, it detracted from the realism of the show.

But then Trump put his daughter Ivanka in the White House and let his son-in-law Jared Kushner handle foreign affairs, all the while continuing to blatantly profit in his business from political connections while a special investigator decides whether his staff was colluding with Russians. So sorry House of Cards, you just can’t make this stuff up.

Not that Season 5 doesn’t try. There are many parallels to the Trump administration from the start. The Underwoods are thrust into a tough election fight. So they cook up a bogeyman terrorist to get votes. They blame the media. They have a combative press secretary who berates reporters. There are comparisons to Nixon. And, of course, they shut borders.

“I want the world to know that if they want to come to our country for hospitals, for our colleges and golf courses, they’re going to have to deliver more than my head on a burning stick,” says a defiant Underwood.

But trying to out-trump Trump is a losing game. CNN today is vastly more entertaining than anything that scripted television can deliver. A tweet from Trump can charge a news cycle for days and make a Hollywood screenwriter wish they had that kind of imagination — or balls.

This year also has a crucial change. Creator Beau Willimon has left, leaving veteran writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese to take over as show runners.

The duo have doubled down on the dark tone of the original first two seasons. And it mostly works, even after injecting a ludicrously heavy dose of carnage in the finale.

It smacks a little, of desperation. Because heaven knows, with Trump in office, what they can possibly come up with for season six.