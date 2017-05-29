From screen to page: National Film Board of Canada forays into book publishing

TORONTO — The National Film Board of Canada is translating its works from the screen to the printed page with a new literary venture.

Firefly Books will be the official book publisher of the NFB.

The new partnership will see a series of literary adaptations of celebrated NFB animated and documentary films and media projects.

The inaugural program will launch this fall with the publication of a pair of children's books adapted from Oscar-nominated films: "The Cat Came Back" by Cordell Barker and "My Grandmother Ironed the King's Shirts" by Torill Kove.

It will also include the publication of "George Hunter's Canada: Iconic Images from Canada's Most Prolific Photographer," an adaptation from the photo essay "Legacies 150 — George Hunter" featuring the work of the late pioneering photojournalist.