Bodyguard of rapper Wale charged with illegal gun possession
BOSTON — A bodyguard for rapper Wale has been accused of carrying a loaded firearm near a Boston nightclub without a license and has been arrested.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2rkV3qZ ) Eric Miller pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. Bail was set at $50,000 cash.
The newspaper says the prosecutor and Miller's
Police say Miller was arrested at the nightclub on Sunday after he was identified as one of the participants in a fight.
Police say Miller told the officers he had placed a gun in a nearby vehicle and they recovered it. Authorities say Miller didn't have a valid firearms license.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
