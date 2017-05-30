Coroner: Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder died of overdose
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida medical examiner says Paul O'Neill, who founded the progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, died from an accidental drug overdose.
The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Tampa wrote in an autopsy report dated May 25 that O'Neill had methadone, codeine, diazepam and an antihistamine in his system when he died April 5 in Tampa. The county released the report on Tuesday.
The cause of death for the 61-year-old was intoxication. The manner of death was drug abuse.
O'Neill was found dead in his hotel room by hotel staff at a Tampa Embassy Suites.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is well-known for its spectacular holiday concerts filled with theatrics, lasers and pyrotechnics.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
Most Popular
-
Privacy czar raises flag over planned U.S. border password searches
-
‘Implied threats’ towards kids of CBE trustee candidate prompted Twitter shutdown: Students Count
-
Nova Scotia police on man facing charges for killing pedestrian while texting and driving: 'It's unique'
-
WWII grenades bought at German flea market explode in summer heat