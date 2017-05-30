CTV to air 'Young Sheldon,' 'Grey''s spinoff and 'Roseanne' revival

TORONTO — Spinoffs of "The Big Bang Theory" and "Grey's Anatomy" and a revival of "Roseanne" with the original cast are among the new shows headed to CTV.

The Canadian network's 2017/18 season acquisitions unveiled Tuesday include the comedy "Young Sheldon," about the childhood of "Big Bang Theory"'s Sheldon Cooper.

Also on the schedule are two Shonda Rhimes projects — one is a yet-to-be-titled "Grey"'s spinoff about a group of Seattle firefighters, and the other is the legal drama "For the People."

CTV unveiled a total of 13 new series for the new season — four comedies and nine dramas — ahead of its full prime-time schedule announcement on June 7.

Canadian showrunner and "House" creator David Shore is behind the hospital drama "The Good Doctor," starring Freddie Highmore.

Meanwhile, fellow Canuck showrunner Tassie Cameron is behind the mystery thriller "Ten Days in the Valley," starring Kyra Sedgwick.

And Canadian screenwriter Martin Gero is co-executive producer of "Deception," about a crime-solving magician.

Other buzzy titles include the comedy "The Mayor," in which Brandon Micheal Hall plays a young rapper who becomes mayor of a California town.

The comedy "Me, Myself and I" stars Bobby Moynihan of "Saturday Night Live" fame and John Larroquette in the story of a man's life over a 50-year span.

Jason Ritter plays a down-on-his-luck guy who believes he's turning into an angel in the fantasy drama "The Gospel of Kevin."

And in the mystery "The Crossing," which is being called the next "Lost," a small U.S. fishing town is inundated with Americans fleeing a war that takes place in the future.