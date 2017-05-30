Entertainment

Ariana Grande to play Manchester charity concert on Sunday

Members of the public take part in a vigil on St. Ann's Square in Manchester, northwest England on May 29, 2017, exactly one week after a bomb attack at Manchester Arena killed 22 and injured dozens more.

LONDON — Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground just under two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at a Grande concert in Manchester.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

In a statement after the attack, Grande said "we won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win . Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

