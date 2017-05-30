Politics always comes first for Underwoods: Schneller

THE SHOW: House of Cards, Season 5, Episode 3 (Netflix)

THE MOMENT: The midnight chat

First Lady Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) sleeps in her White House bed next to her lover, Thomas (Paul Sparks), who’s writing a biography of her husband Francis (Kevin Spacey), the U.S. president. From a chair beside the bed, Francis gazes at them. Claire rolls over, sees him. She rises on an elbow.

“I couldn’t sleep,” he says. Calmly, they discuss ... why they’re not further ahead in the polls for tomorrow’s election. She reassures him that they’ve damaged his opponent. “Maybe we don’t know what he’s hiding, but the public knows there’s something,” she says.

Thomas makes noises in his sleep. Francis cocks his head. “He hums sometimes,” Claire says.

“Like what?” Francis asks. “Does he do it often?” He sits beside her on the bed. “Do it for me, what does it sound like?”

“Let’s get something for your sore throat,” she says.

He demurs, tells her to get some sleep. She kisses his cheek. He exits.

I love this series best when the Underwoods are most aligned in their relentless, regretless machinations to seize and keep power. So, though it’s wobbled over the years, and though I don’t buy her as his running mate, I keep coming back for scenes like this — their marriage is at its strangest and most singular.