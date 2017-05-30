Review: Al Franken writes about his years in the Senate
"Al Franken: Giant of the Senate" (Twelve Books) by Al Franken
Former writer and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Al Franken uses his gift of
Franken briefly looks at his career in comedy and what prompted him to run for the Senate in 2008. What followed made national headlines when the difference between Franken and his challenger, Republican Norm Coleman, was a mere 312 votes. The legal process kept him from taking his position until six months after everyone else had been sworn in, and Franken says he felt that he had to work extra-hard to make up for lost time.
He pulls no punches when it comes to the legislation he's worked on and his frustrations with colleagues in both parties.
Love him or hate him, Franken has written a fun and compelling book. He uses self-deprecating
