Review: David Sedaris wants you to read his diaries
"Theft by Finding" (Little, Brown and Co.), by David Sedaris
Long before Facebook was a gleam in Mark Zuckerberg's eye or the president of the United States became the world's most powerful tweeter, David Sedaris was recording his day-to-day life the old-school way — in diaries.
Randomly open to any page of "Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)" and you'll find a gem:
"April 16, 1979, Raleigh: Dad on friendship: 'Sure, some people are nice. Real nice. Nice like carpets so you can walk all over them.'
"Nov. 4, 1987, Chicago: I saw a bumper sticker the other day that read, 'I LOVE KILLING COMMUNISTS.' The word love was replaced by a heart shape I'm guessing they'll put on the typewriter keyboard any day now, right beside the exclamation point."
Sedaris has been reading his diary entries aloud for decades now at meet-the-author events, but "Theft by Finding" marks the first time he's curated his
Now 60, Sedaris hasn't published anything since his 2013 essay collection, "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls," so this diary dump may give fans hope that another collection isn't far behind.
But if all we get is "Diaries (2003-2016)" instead, we'll still be better off. Sedaris' gift is to make you stop and think one moment and laugh out loud the next.
