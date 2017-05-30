Review: David Sedaris wants you to read his diaries

Sedaris has been reading his diary entries aloud for decades now at meet-the-author events, but "Theft by Finding" marks the first time he's curated his favourites and bound them up for the masses. It's a little like a memoir, except all the holes aren't filled in. It helps to know that he has five siblings (Lisa, Gretchen, Amy, Paul and his late sister Tiffany), was raised in a suburb of Raleigh, North Carolina, and has a partner named Hugh. The rest you can piece together from the entries — restless in Raleigh at the age of 21, he sets out each fall to pick fruit in places like Odell, Oregon, and Ithaca, New York, where he lets his eye for the absurd wander and writes it all down. Eventually he ends up at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, envisioning a future in visual and performance art. National Public Radio (NPR) host Ira Glass hears him reading from his diaries one night and the rest, as the cliche goes, is history. A regular NPR feature follows as do a series of New York Times bestsellers .