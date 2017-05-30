The next book by Matt de la Pena is a 'Love' story.

NEW YORK — The next book by prize-winning children's author Matt de la Pena is a "Love" story.

De la Pena and illustrator Loren Long are collaborating on a picture book called "Love," Penguin Young Readers told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book is scheduled for Jan. 16.

The publisher is calling the book a "heartfelt celebration" of love and how "it connects us all." The author said in a statement that such a story was especially important in this "divisive time."