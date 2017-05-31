Chris Stapleton postponing shows for next 3 weeks
NEW YORK — Chris Stapleton is postponing his concerts for the next three weeks.
The Grammy-winning country singer didn't say why he was cancelling shows, but posted on his
The statement said Stapleton apologizes "for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates."
Stapleton will also be cancelling his June 11 at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee.
