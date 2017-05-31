David Sedaris: Why my ex is off limits

When a young David Sedaris first began writing his diaries back in the late 1970s, he would head to the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C.

It didn’t matter that the coffee was disgusting, or gave off a burning odour that “you could smell from the parking lot,” he says, or that even when you poured plenty of cream in, the liquid never changed colour, because the staff would let him sit and write and read for as long as he wanted. On some days it was just Sedaris, wearing a beret — “a beret!” he emphasizes — occupying a booth while documenting his life on the back of paper placemats.

Although Sedaris is now a cultishly beloved memoirist well known for his live performances and diary readings, this is the first time he is sharing his early IHOP journalling in print. Theft By Finding: Diaries 1977–2002 is the first of two volumes of selected entries from his 153 personal notebooks. Lightly edited for clarity, the writing showcases not only the emerging sly, self-effacing wit and observational skills now well known to fans of his books like Naked and Me Talk Pretty One Day, but it also documents the life of a struggling artist, and the harsh day-to-day realities of being depressed, hungry and broke.

After Sedaris left Raleigh in 1984 for the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, he immediately found another IHOP from which to hold court. Chicago was also where he discovered the first live audiences for his diaries.

Sedaris was asked to take part in a variety show with a strict seven-minute performance limit, and not having anything appropriate time-wise, decided to read funny passages from his personal notes.

“That changed the writing in my diary because when something happened, or I would see something that was funny, I would take extra care with it because I’d think this might work on stage,” he says.

Sedaris has never kept diaries to chronicle his own emotions, and he rarely delves into his feelings, except for a short period of time in his early 30s following a breakup. He decided not to include those entries in Theft By Finding — his ex didn’t want to be written about, and Sedaris also cringed re-reading his own words.

“Oh my god, the whining, and the talking about my feelings,” he says. “I didn’t have my first relationship until I was 27, and most people have their first relationship when they’re 14, and they break up and act like they’re 14. I was 30, 32 when I broke up with this person, and I acted like a 14-year-old.”

The most challenging part of going through the notebooks, he says, was transcribing his own writing. What did that sentence say? “Cl… chu… Oh, it looked like he was wearing a clown nose,” he says, laughing after stuttering several times for comic effect over the word “clown.”

It’s been about 25 years since Sedaris has written anything at an IHOP, though he’s still a diligent diarist. He has no interest in Starbucks laptop culture, and only seeks out a local coffee shop while on tour if his hotel room is too depressing to work in. His spiral notebook of choice is the Japanese-made, German-named Rollbahn, a “traumatizing” switch — Sedaris hates any change — made a year ago. When his laptop was stolen in 2011, the biggest panic was over the loss of his tour diaries. Sedaris’s boyfriend Hugh tried to reassure him that he still lived all those months, regardless of whether they were written down, but six years later Sedaris still sounds worried.