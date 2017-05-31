Fed survey finds tight labour markets, rising wages
WASHINGTON — The economy kept growing in April through late May, with more regions citing worker shortages across a widening range of occupations, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.
In its latest survey of economic conditions nationwide, the Fed found that most of its 12 regions viewed economic growth as moderate to modest rates. Two districts — Boston and Chicago — said growth had slowed, while New York said business activity had "flattened out."
The information in the Fed's survey, known as the Beige Book, will be used when Fed officials meet June 13-14. The Fed is expected to raise a key interest rate at the meeting.
The Fed cut its key policy rate to a record low near zero in December 2008 and left it there for seven years as it tried to stimulate borrowing and economic activity to lift the country out of the worst economic downturn since the 1930s.
In terms of overall inflation, the Fed report said that price pressures were little changed from the previous report. However, it noted "rapidly rising costs for lumber, steel and other commodities," which tended to push up supply costs for some manufacturers and the construction industry. In contrast, the report said that some districts reported falling prices for some consumer goods such as groceries, clothing and autos.
Energy prices and farm prices were reported as mixed, but low inventories of available homes for sale were pushing up real estate prices in many markets.
