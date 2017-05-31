'Into the Water' by Paula Hawkins tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending May 28 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins
2. (-) No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories _ Lee Child
3. (2) 16th Seduction _ James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
4. (7) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout
5. (3) Against All Odds _ Danielle Steel
6. (-) The Thirst _ Jo Nesbo
7. (5) The Fix _ David Baldacci
8. (6) Men Without Women _ Haruki Murakami
9. (-) Rich People Problems _ Kevin Kwan
10. (4) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson
2. (2) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
3. (4) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
4. (5) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann
5. (-) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
6. (3) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
7. (6) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
8. (-) Augmented: Life in the Smart Lane _ Brett King
9. (9) The Secrets of My Life _ Caitlyn Jenner
10. (-) Who Rules the World? _ Noam Chomsky
