'Into the Water' by Paula Hawkins tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending May 28 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins

2. (-) No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories _ Lee Child

3. (2) 16th Seduction _ James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

4. (7) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout

5. (3) Against All Odds _ Danielle Steel

6. (-) The Thirst _ Jo Nesbo

7. (5) The Fix _ David Baldacci

8. (6) Men Without Women _ Haruki Murakami

9. (-) Rich People Problems _ Kevin Kwan

10. (4) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. (2) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

3. (4) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

4. (5) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann

5. (-) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

6. (3) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes

7. (6) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

8. (-) Augmented: Life in the Smart Lane _ Brett King

9. (9) The Secrets of My Life _ Caitlyn Jenner