Jerry Garcia's guitar heads to auction, could fetch $1M

NEW YORK — A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to Egypt's Great Pyramids is headed to auction.

The Grateful Dead frontman's guitar — named Wolf — will be offered Wednesday night in Brooklyn. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar is being sold by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker. The philanthropist, musician and film director bought it in 2002 at Guernsey's for $790,000.

It's predicted that the guitar could fetch over $1 million this time around.

The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.

The 1977 film "The Grateful Dead Movie" was directed by Garcia and features extensive footage of the instrument.