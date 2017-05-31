Jerry Garcia's guitar heads to auction, could fetch $1M
A
A
NEW YORK — A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to Egypt's Great Pyramids is headed to auction.
The Grateful Dead frontman's guitar — named Wolf — will be offered Wednesday night in Brooklyn. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.
The guitar is being sold by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker. The philanthropist, musician and film director bought it in 2002 at Guernsey's for $790,000.
It's predicted that the guitar could fetch over $1 million this time around.
The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.
The 1977 film "The Grateful Dead Movie" was directed by Garcia and features extensive footage of the instrument.
Garcia died in 1995.
