Lebanon bans the new 'Wonder Woman' movie
BEIRUT — A Lebanese security official says authorities have banned the new "Wonder Woman" movie following a campaign against its lead actress, who served in the Israeli army.
Lebanon is officially at war with Israel. The ban is in accordance with a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from
It is not clear if a planned premiere later Wednesday in Beirut will go ahead.
