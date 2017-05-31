Nielsen's top programs for May 22-28
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 22-28. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "Dancing With the Stars" (Monday), ABC, 10.54 million.
2. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.65 million.
3. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.37 million.
4. "Dancing With the Stars" (Tuesday), ABC, 8.91 million.
5. "Bull," CBS, 8.54 million.
6. "Survivor," CBS, 8.38 million.
7. "NCIS," CBS, 8.3 million.
8. NBA Playoffs: Boston vs. Cleveland, Game 4, TNT, 7.05 million.
9. "Empire," Fox, 6.97 million.
10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.79 million.
11. Movie: "Dirty Dancing," ABC, 6.58 million.
12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.43 million.
13. "Diana: Life-Death-Truth," CBS, 6.15 million.
14. "Law & Order: SVU," NBC, 6.12 million.
15. NBA Playoffs: Cleveland vs. Boston, Game 5, TNT, 5.83 million.
16. NBA Playoffs: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Game 4, ESPN, 5.8 million.
17. "Downward Dog," ABC, 5.74 million
18. "Survivor Reunion," CBS, 5.71 million.
19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.709 million.
20. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.67 million.
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world