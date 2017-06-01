Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams added to Manchester concert
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and other stars at a charity concert Sunday in Manchester, England.
Live Nation said Thursday that girl group Little Mix has also been added to the show being held in
Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan also will perform. The event, dubbed "One Love Manchester," will take place at Emirates Old Trafford.
Tickets went on sale Thursday. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.
____
Online:
http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/arianagrandemanchester
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world