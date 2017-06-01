Entertainment

'Come From Away' announces tour stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa

Performers are seen on stage performing in the musical

Performers are seen on stage performing in the musical "Come from Away" in an undated handout photo. Canadian musical "Come From Away" will be making several stops across the country as part of its North American tour beginning next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mirvish Productions MANDATORY CREDIT

TORONTO — Canadian musical "Come From Away" will be making several stops across the country as part of its North American tour beginning next year.

The award-winning show will play to audiences in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa during Broadway Across Canada's 2018-19 season.

Dates, casting and a full tour itinerary have not yet been released.

The tour will launch at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

The 9/11-inspired musical is selling tickets for performances on Broadway through May 20, 2018.

A third production of "Come From Away" will be staged at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning on Feb. 13, 2018.

Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, "Come From Away" is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

The remote town provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew on 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

The Tony-nominated show has already won outstanding musical honours from New York's Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, D.C.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular