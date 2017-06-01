Former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello joins MMVA performer lineup
TORONTO — Pop singer Camila Cabello will return to this year's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards — without her former girl group Fifth Harmony in tow.
Organizers for the street-level music awards show in Toronto say they've booked Cabello to perform as she moves ahead with her solo career.
Cabello attended last year's MMVAs before her sudden departure from Fifth Harmony last December. As a fivesome, they had racked up several international hits including "Work From Home" and "Worth It."
As a solo artist, Cabello paired with Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes for last year's chart hit "I Know What You Did Last Summer." She's currently set to release her debut album later this year.
The MMVAs also announced "13 Reasons Why" star Brandon Flynn, pop-rock band Hedley and Brampton, Ont.-based YouTube sketch artists 4YallEntertainment are slated as presenters.
The show will be hosted by Alessia Cara and Joe Jonas with performances by Lorde, Imagine Dragons and others.
The MMVAs air on Much, CTV and stream through the iHeartRadio app on June 18.
