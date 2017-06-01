'Letterkenny' season 3 arrives on CraveTV on Canada Day
TORONTO — CraveTV is cracking open a new season of "Letterkenny" on Canada Day.
The streaming service says the third season of the sitcom about two small-town Ontario friends will debut on July 1.
The new episodes begin as winter arrives in Letterkenny and the produce stand is swapped out for a sled shack.
All of the usual characters are back too, like hotshot hockey players Jonesy and Reilly and Gail the bartender.
A few visitors also swing by town, including guest stars Adrian Holmes of "19-2" and Sarah Gadon, who stars in the upcoming CBC series "Alias Grace."
Past seasons of "Letterkenny" are available to stream on CraveTV.
